June 6, 1986 – May 8, 2023
Benjamin Jordan Flores was born June 6th, 1986 in Atlantic, to Manuel Flores and Tamara (Bruun) Bridge and died May 8th, 2023 at his home in Audubon. Ben was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013. From the beginning, he said getting cancer was probably the best thing that could have happened to him, because he was going down a dark road with alcohol. Not once in the past 10 years did he ever ask, “Why me?” He faced each day with courage, strength and unwavering resolve. Ben’s life was filled with music. His love of music ranged from jazz to classic rock, and most music in between. He was also passionate about playing cards, especially poker, and shooting pool. Ben loved his family and close friends, but had a very special relationship with his “Grandmama”.
Ben was preceded in death by his grandparents Vincente and Juanita Flores and Glenn Bruun, his aunts Jene Flores, Joni Bruun and Gina Bruun. He is survived by his parents Manuel Flores of Apache Junction, Aria., and Tami Bridge of Audubon; his brothers Jeremy and Emily Smith and Chris Flores, all of Vancouver, Wash., Nick & Denise Flores, Audubon, and a cousin who was like a brother, Jacob and Robyn Bruun, of Hillsboro, Ore., his “Grandmama”, Shari Bruun of Camas, Wash., his nieces and nephews Tamara, Taryn, Cody, Rachael, Dylan, Ava, Ali, Lyla and Lincoln, his aunts and uncles Luana Weathers, Norman, Okla., John Flores, Medford, Ore., Mike Flores, Gilbert, Ariz., Denise Dolan Phoenix, Ariz., Greg and Carolyn Bruun Audubon, Troy and Kristie Bruun, Wichita, Kan., Linda Bybee, Audubon, and many other relatives and close friends.
Ben wanted to be cremated with his ashes spread in the mountains of Washington State. The family will honor his wishes at a later date. There was a gathering of family and friends on Thursday, May 11th, from 4-8 p.m. at Albert The Bull shelter house. Jan’s Catering served the food.