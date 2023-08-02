ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Wednesday sending a letter of support as part of a grant application by Guthrie County officials for federal grant funds for a Multimodal project on White Pole Road. Reports say the project is for surfacing on the road that has shared jurisdiction between Adair County, Guthrie County and the city of Stuart.
Reports say Guthrie County is asking for $8.3 million, and the grant application due date is Aug. 21. Guthrie County officials are expected to hear from federal officials between December and February 2024 if they receive the grant funding.
The board also approved having the chairman sign contracts for the West W14 Jefferson and W14 Union Culvert projects.