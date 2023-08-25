July 13, 1954 – Aug. 17, 2023
The family of Neal Edward Christoffersen, 69, met with friends Sunday afternoon Aug. 20, 2023, from 1p.m. until 2 p.m, at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Following a private family interment a Memorial Gathering was held at St. Patrick’s Parish Center on Sunday afternoon Aug. 20, 2023, at 3 p.m. for food and fellowship with the family.
Neal Edward Christoffersen, the son of Lyle “Shorty” and Dorothy (Beermann) Christoffersen, was born July 13, 1954 at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, and died at his home in rural Audubon County, on Aug. 17, 2023 at the age of 69 years, 1 month, and 4 days.
Neal was baptized and confirmed at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. He attended rural schools and later went to the Audubon High School where he was on the wrestling team. Neal graduated from the Audubon High School with the Class of 1972. Following graduation, he farmed with his father. They raised hogs and Salers purebred cattle. They grew Clover Hill hybrid corn and soybeans.
On Aug. 19, 1978, he was united in marriage to Janet Stolz at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon. They were blessed with three children, Ann, Alicea, and Eric. They lived on and operated the family farm until he just recently semi-retired.
Neal enjoyed bowling and slow pitch softball. He was member of the Cattleman’s Association and liked attending the Audubon County Fair. Neal was also an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. But, most of all he enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in their many activities.
Preceding him in death was his granddaughter Freya Christoffersen, his parents Lyle “Shorty” and Dorothy Christoffersen, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Chuck and Bonnie Stolz; his brother Dale Christoffersen.
Survivors include his wife Janet Christoffersen of Audubon; his children Ann and husband Chad Henrichs and their son Drake all of Urbandale, Alicea and husband Ben Norton and their children Ada and Liam all of Bennington, Neb., and Eric and wife Hannah Christoffersen of Audubon; his sisters Diane and husband James Westervelt of Council Bluffs, and Joni and husband Charles Hansen of Audubon; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Pam and husband Mike Hansen of Ankeny, Charles Stolz of Avoca, and David and wife Kathleen Stolz of Grand Island, Neb.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.