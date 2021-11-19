March 8, 1933
– Nov. 14, 2021
A Celebration of Life Memorial
Service for Esther Dorothy Andersen, 88, will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira, with Pastor Steven Frock and Chaplain Kathy Soetmelk officiating. Inurnment will be in the Bethany Lutheran Cemetery northeast of Kimballton, following a light lunch in the church fellowship hall.
Esther Dorothy Andersen, the daughter of Arthur and Esther (Andersen) Andersen, was born March 8, 1933, at the family farm northeast of Kimballton, near Bethany Lutheran Church and was promoted to her heavenly home Nov. 14, 2021, at the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn, at the age of 88 years, 8 months, and 6 days. Esther’s mother died during childbirth and Esther was raised by her maternal grandparents.
Esther was baptized and confirmed at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. She attended rural school Sharon #7 and then attended the Elk Horn High School. Esther loved attending school. She enjoyed growing up on the farm with her Grandma Petrea and Grandpa Thomas, and her aunt Frances. Eventually the family moved from the farm to Exira. During those years Esther cleaned for several people in town, but especially loved keeping the Rasmussen and Nelson Law Office clean. She said Frank and Jocelyn were especially good to her. Esther and her aunt Frances lived together until 2003, when she moved to the Salem Lutheran Home, where she has resided for the past 18 years. During her years there she enjoyed every activity offered, especially outings, including the Shrine Circus, eating at restaurants and shopping at Bonneson’s in Atlantic. Her faith was extremely important to her and she never missed a daily devotion unless ill. Esther had a special relationship with her cousins Lyle, Ivan and Charles Hansen. The last 18 years her cousin Janice Jacobsen’s daughter, Deb Bieker, enjoyed taking her on outings and to family gatherings at the farm. Often she took her to McDonald’s in Atlantic for her favorite rib sandwich, and coke, no ice! Maybe even a stop at HyVee for her favorite doughnut holes! Her grandmother and aunt Frances taught Esther to do embroidery and she spent much time making beautiful pieces that hung on her walls, plus pillowcases and table runners. At Salem she developed a special friendship with staff member Kathy Soetmelk and many others there. She was so appreciative of anything anyone ever did for her. Many, many friends and relatives were the recipients of her cards for birthdays, anniversaries or an illness. She loved receiving them and sending them! Esther also loved birds and kept a feeder outside her window.
Esther was a member of the Exira Lutheran Church and dearly loved her community.
Preceding her in death were parents; her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Petrea Andersen, and paternal grandparents, Martin and Karen Andersen; her aunts and uncles, Frances Andersen, Martha and Emanuel Hansen, and Esther and Hans Juel, her cousins, Ivan Hansen, Lyle Hansen, Janice Jacobsen, and Howard Juel.
Survivors include her cousins, Charles Hansen of Atlantic, and Deb and husband James Bieker of Elk Horn; other relatives and many dear friends.