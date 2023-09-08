Where can I go to find answers about Medicare prescription drug plans? What is a Medicare Advantage plan? My medications have gotten so expensive I just can’t afford to take them all, is there any help?
Answers to these and other Medicare questions can be found by attending the free “Welcome to Medicare” seminar on Sept. 26th from 7-9pm at Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC). Interested individuals must call (712) 655-2072 by September 22nd to register. Attendees should enter through the Emergency entrance and follow the posted signs.
This free seminar, offered by MRHC and the State of Iowa’s Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), a free and confidential service, will cover Medicare Parts A & B benefits, Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D), Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare supplement insurance, as well as share tips to help individuals identify Medicare fraud, errors, and abuse.
Anyone interested in making an appointment with Nancy Danner, counselor, can email shiip.counselor@mrhcia.com or call MRHC at 712-655-2072.