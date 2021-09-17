AUDUBON - IMT Insurance, a leading provider of personal and commercial insurance products in the Midwest, recently announced its list of 65 Community Contest winners, distinguishing the New Opportunities Back to School Supply Drive, submitted by Community Insurance Agency, as one of the recipients.
The IMT Community Contest awards monetary gifts to community projects and organizations within the states the company does business. This year, entries were submitted for consideration from June to August, and 65 awards ranging from $250 to $1,000 were gifted to local projects and organizations in need.
With 130 entries submitted and $30,750 awarded to worthy causes, the New Opportunities Back to School Supply Drive was chosen as one of the 2021 $500 project winners.
This is the 24th consecutive year IMT has awarded gifts to local community projects in need of funding. IMT Insurance offers insurance products through more than 1,000 Independent Insurance Agencies across six states: Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
IMT Insurance is honored to partner with Community Insurance Agency. The superior performance and enduring commitment of agencies like Community Insurance Agency enable IMT to continue living up to their slogan, “Be Worry Free!”