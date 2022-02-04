AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved contracts for two road projects and a vegetation plan on Tuesday.
Henningsen Construction had the low bid for resurfacing on County Road M66, four miles from the intersection of Highway 44 to County Road F37. Henningsen Construction’s bid was approximately $1.7 million, and the only other bid was from Western Engineering, which was approximately $2 million. Work is expected to start in August, and the project will be paid for with Farm to Market funds.
Western Engineering had the low bid for the second project — widening County Road F32 east out of Audubon, including a mile into Guthrie County. Western Engineering’s bid was approximately $3.2 million, and there were two other bids - one from Henningsen Construction for approximately $3.3 million and one from InRoads, LLC for approximately $3.6 million. Work is expected to start in June, and the project will be paid for with TIF funds.
The board also approved the resignation of a secondary roads motor grader employee as of Feb. 10, who will be going to work for the DOT. The position is being advertised internally, on Facebook and in the Audubon paper.
The board approved an updated vegetation plan - a plan for weeds and trees in the county - which is needed to be eligible for DOT grants. The grants are used to pay for equipment like sprayers, and for free native seed, which is valued between $12,000 and $20,000.
Weed Commissioner Kent Grabill said the plan includes goals for the county.
“Basically what we want to do is limit the use of herbicides (including using controlled burning, mowing and spot spraying), and promoting the use of native grasses,” he said.