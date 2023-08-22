ADAIR COUNTY — The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday a 28E Agreement with the city of Fontanelle to cover law enforcement with a slight change because the city has a full time officer.
“The only thing that changed is the amount that Fontanelle pays to the county,” Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said. “ It changed to $10,000. I know it did go lower a little bit because they do have a full time officer now. So we still help cover the area when he’s not on duty.”
The board also approved having secondary road department employees put up signs along the Mormon Trail in Adair County after Jane Briley with the Mormon Trails Association said the group would be getting federal funding to pay for 12 signs. Briley asked if the association provided the signs, if the department will furnish the poles and materials to hang them as well as the labor to put them up. The board agreed and approved the idea.