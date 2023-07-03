DMACC’S SPRING SEMESTER PRESIDENT’S LIST
Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Spring Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned 4.0 grade point average for that semester.
Those recognized from this area include:
--Kathy Kluis, Accounting: Payroll, Audubon
--Dylan Obermeier, Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology, Audubon
-###-
DMACC’S SPRING SEMESTER DEAN’S LIST
Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Spring Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester.
Those recognized from this area include:
--Jackson Jensen, Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology, Audubon
--Kya Petersen, Human Services, Audubon
--Kate Tessman, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Tyler Tessman, ASEP-General Motors, Audubon
--Jenna Stringer, Associate Degree Nursing, Exira
DMACC’S SPRING SEMESTER GRADUATION LIST
Nearly 1,800 students graduated from the Spring Semester from
Des Moines Area Community College’s (DMACC’s) Ankeny, Boone, Carroll, Newton, Urban and West Campuses.
Those recognized from this area include:
--Aiden Alt, Agribusiness, Agribusiness-Agronomy and Agribusiness--Farm Management, Audubon
--Jason Denny, Production MIG Welding, Audubon
--Jackson Jensen, Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology, Audubon
--Laurisa Stringer, Associate Degree Nursing, Audubon
--Kate Tessman, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Tyler Tessman, ASEP-General Motors, Audubon
--Kodie Brannan Sporrer, Exercise Science Transfer, Exira
--Jenna Stringer, Associate Degree Nursing, Exira
--Keegan Deist, Auto Minor Repair/Maintenance, Hamlin
-###-
DMACC’S CAREER ADVANTAGE SPRING SEMESTER PRESIDENT’S LIST
DMACC President Rob Denson recently released the names of the Career Advantage High School students eligible for the Spring Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester
Those recognized from this area include:
--Kylee Hartl, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Addesyn Hocker, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Kali Irlmeier, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Kerrigan Larsen, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Edward Miller, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Alexis Obermeier, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Logan Schmidt, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Elly Schultes, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Mattie Nielsen, Liberal Arts, Hamlin
DMACC’S CAREER ADVANTAGE SPRING SEMESTER DEAN’S LIST
DMACC President Rob Denson recently released the names of the Career Advantage High School students eligible for the Spring Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester
Those recognized from this area include:
--Sienna Albertsen, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Evan Alt, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Nicole Bald, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Aidan Griffith, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Brittany Huston, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Audrey Jensen, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Ezekiel Konkler, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Olivia Robinson, Liberal Arts, Audubon