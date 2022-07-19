Exira High School Class of 1972

Exira High School Class of ’72 celebrated their 50th class reunion on Saturday July 2nd at Waspy’s The Feed Mill Restaurant in Audubon. 30 classmates and their guests attended. They enjoyed a fantastic meal prepared by The Feed Mill and Two Palms Grilling. Also plenty of socializing and reminiscing before and after dinner. Class of ’72 boasts the largest class at EHS back in the day – 72 students. However 11 classmates are lost over the years. They were remembered and honored: Dave Petersen, Steve Knudsen, Janice Olsen, Melissa Madsen, Chuck Crees, Denny Krogh, Dennis Hays, Bruce Nelson, Valerie Clayton, Ronnie Riesgaard and Beth St John.
Many class members attended an alumni coffee/lunch honoring the Class of ’72 on Sunday July 3 at EEHK Elementary school. They also decorated a float for Exira’s July 4 parade. On board the “Fireworks & Freedom” float on Monday morning are Dennis, Connie, Roxi, Carolyn, Susie, Phillis, Terri, Craig, Dwight, Judy, Jill, Deb, Boyd, Randy Phippen, Gary and driver Mike (photos). 70’s music rocked the float and candy treats were tossed to parade watchers. Everyone had a terrific time!