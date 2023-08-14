Faith in Action

Several months ago, eight Audubon County students from St Patrick’s-Audubon and Holy Trinity-Exira attended their Confirmation retreat. During the course of the day, the students learned from the retreat speaker of a young woman with two young children who lacked the basic necessities to thrive. The students listened intently.
The seed was planted. Students began to formulate project ideas. They began to see others around them that were hurting. The awareness of poverty and the pain involved was a different reality for them. These students started to collect items that a household might need – furniture, appliances, mattresses, and other items. They also wanted to include religious items for the families. Every student had a part.
It was an excellent project because so many people got involved. The students reached out through social media, word of mouth, and church bulletins. Parishioners, Finance Council, Knights of Columbus, St Patrick’s Catholic Women and Holy Trinity Altar & Rosary Society supported the project in many ways.
There were challenges along the way. Students took turns calling various social services agencies who might take their items. They chose Restart Recovery in Des Moines. School was in session so time was limited. Items had to be collected and stored.
On Saturday, July 22, a few of the Confirmation students, with the assistance of the Knights of Columbus, parents and grandparents, packed a 24’ enclosed trailer and drove from Audubon to Des Moines….directly to the individuals they were helping. This made the experience even more valuable and personal.
Of this experience, one of the students said, “I have never felt so lucky in my life to have all the things I need to live without worrying about my daily needs. This project showed me that others aren’t as blessed. I will never forget this amazing way to give back to people that are in need.”
Those eight Confirmation candidates exemplified true leadership. They completed the project at hand and hard work paid off. The Holy Spirit was definitely active among them. Most importantly, the students grew closer to God and lived out their faith. That is exactly what Confirmation is all about.