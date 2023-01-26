The former Audubon Carquest store has recently been sold and has a new owner, Randy Eden of Atlantic. Randy also owns the Atlantic Ag and Auto store in Atlantic. The new store will be called Audubon Ag and Auto, llc and will have two very familiar people running the day to day operations. Dan Budd and Brad Christensen, both with over 38+ years in the auto industry, will be assisting customers with their auto parts needs. Budd stated “We have completely remodeled, painted, installed new shelving and lights in this store and look forward to opening Monday! We will have a grand opening at a later date. Stop in and let Brad and I help you with your auto parts needs. We’ve added many new parts to this location.” Audubon Ag and Auto is located at 511 Market Street in the middle of Audubon. Hours will be Monday though Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dan and wife Janet share two sons and two daughters, and Brad and Kelly have two sons, one daughter and one granddaughter.
