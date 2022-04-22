TEMPLETON - Templeton Rye Spirits, LLC is expanding warehouse facilities with help from funds from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) board. The IEDA approved an award of $13.6 million for an expansion of the warehouse facilities for long term-barreling. The funds are part of $84 million in new capital investment for the state. Four companies will share in the funds, creating 75 jobs. The other projects are located in Farley, Shenandoah and Lee County. The IEDA board also provided final approval for two reinvestment district plans for Fort Dodge and Urbandale/Des Moines.
Templeton Rye Spirits, LLC’s expansion will create three jobs, of which two are incented at a qualifying wage of $22.63 per hour.
Green Plains Shenandoah, LLC will expand its focus on value-added agricultural technology, creating diverse, non-cyclical, high margin feed ingredients, specialty alcohols and renewable feedstocks for the renewable diesel industry at a new technology plant in Shenandoah
The company plans to construct its Clean Sugar Technology plant adjacent to its biorefinery in Shenandoah, which will produce low carbon dextrose. The board awarded this $50 million capital investment project a $250,000 forgivable loan and tax benefits through the High Quality Jobs (HQJ) program. It is expected to create 12 jobs incented at a qualifying wage of $21.78 per hour.
Behnke Enterprises is a family-owned trailer manufacturer for the agricultural, construction, commercial and utility/telecom industries in Farley. The company plans to expand their manufacturing and warehouse space by an additional 18,750 square feet to accommodate their laser cutting technologies. The project represents a $4.3 million capital investment and is expected to create 34 jobs, of which 19 are incented at a qualifying wage of $21.13 per hour. The board awarded tax benefits through the HQJ program.
PVpallet Inc. in Lee County plans to start full-scale manufacturing in 2022. The company designed a reusable, recyclable and collapsible shipping solution made from recycled HDPE plastic that can be remanufactured into future pallets, replacing wood pallets. They plan to grow operations and establish headquarters in Lee County. The project represents a capital investment of $16.2 million, creating 26 jobs at a qualifying wage of $17.84 per hour. The board awarded a $175,000 forgivable loan, a $175,000 conventional loan and tax benefits through the HQJ program.
In addition, Fort Dodge and Merle Hay reinvestment district plans received final approval.
The Iowa Reinvestment District Program is designed to assist communities in developing transformative projects that improve the quality of life, create and enhance unique opportunities, and substantially benefit the community, region and state. The program provides for up to $100 million in new state hotel/motel and sales tax revenues to be “reinvested” within approved districts that cannot exceed 75 acres in size and must be in an Urban Renewal Area.
On June 25, 2021, the board approved provisional funding for six reinvestment district applications. Final application materials fully meeting all the program’s requirements were due prior to Feb. 25, 2022. The cities of Fort Dodge and Urbandale/Des Moines (Joint 28E Board) submitted a pre-application during the 2021 annual filing window. Since that time, project representatives worked with IEDA staff to complete the final application for board review. Final application materials were received by the deadline, and today they received approval conditions subsequent on additional documentation.
The board approved the maximum benefit amount of $17 million for the Corridor Plaza Reinvestment District submitted by the City of Fort Dodge. The project involves four different phases, including mall redevelopment, additional retail spaces, indoor/outdoor event venues, lodging and overall infrastructure improvements. The plan proposes a capital investment of $90 million.
The board also approved the maximum benefit amount of $26.5 million for the Merle Hay Reinvestment District submitted by the Merle Hay Reinvestment District Joint 28E Board formed between the cities of Urbandale and Des Moines. The project repurposes a 74.6-acre lot into a mixed-use sporting, entertainment and shopping district, which will include a 3,500-seat arena, a hotel, mall improvements, a new retail development and public infrastructure renovations. The plan proposes a capital investment of $138.5 million.