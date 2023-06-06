AUDUBON - Rod Jensen, the plant manager at Global Precision Parts – Audubon located in Audubon’s industrial park, says, “When you come to work and feel successful, that makes for a life-long, happier career.”
And for Jensen, people are key to a successful business.
While the company has been there since 1997, many people in the Audubon area don’t know that the little building on Fourth Avenue is there. They probably don’t know what products are produced there, but they will get a chance to tour GPP on June 16 during an open house. The day starts with a visit from the Audubon Chamber for coffee in the morning, and then there will be an open house later, so that people can tour the building, learn about what GPP does and even see the kinds of parts that are produced. The Audubon County T-Bone Association will be on-hand grilling and there will be drawings for chamber bucks.
GPP is a “precision machine shop, making a variety of parts and components for their customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense.
Among those parts are guidance systems for artillery or missiles, rocket motors, and a lot of similar parts used in artillery.
“We are very diverse in our product. About 60 percent is in the Department of Defense,” he said, noting the rest is a wide range of products.
“We also do medical parts, like parts for heart pumps, we do automotive parts, a lot of specialty tooling for the automotive industry,” he said, along with hydraulics for a majority of car haulers.
Visitors to the business “are astounded by what we do.”
Previously the company was Quality Machine, and Jensen said management there was reluctant to open up to the community. Politicians like congressmen or the governor visited, but management saw no value to being a chamber member, as there were no local sales. Quality Machine had been in the same place since 1997, “Very silent, very unknown,” Jensen said.
But when GPP bought the company in April of 2022, “All that changed,” he said.
“We are a member of the community. We truly value our community, we want to put back into it absolutely everything we possibly can.”
When GPP purchased the business, Jensen said the company was nearly at a liquidation stage. Had that happened, 38 employees could have lost their jobs, taking a $3.2 million dollar payroll out of the county. “It was truly a blessing that GPP came in and bought the company,” he said, “and really, kept everything intact, not only the equipment, but the market we have with the Department of Defense. But the real selling point for the company was the people.”
Jensen said when officials with GPP came to visit the company in Audubon, they were very impressed with the people, “They didn’t have that in their other divisions.”
GPP has four locations, two in Ohio, one in Indiana and used to have one in Minnesota, but closed it. “We are a $220 million company, employing 280 people.”
He said the Audubon company’s customer base set them apart from the other three GPP locations. The other three locations do different things - he compared parts they produced. “The average cost per piece in the other locations was 28 cents per piece. The average cost per piece for the Audubon location was $8.90; They make a lot of small fittings,” he explained, “They don’t do these types of precision parts, that’s why the acquisition was important.”
In Audubon, the company has 25 computerized numerical control or CNC units, all automated machines, where a 12 foot long metal bar goes in, and parts come out - each part about a pound. It was something Jensen wanted the public to see, first because so many didn’t even know about the company, but also because he is in the midst of a campaign to grow the number of employees at the plant. He said he had tried to get more employees by sending out cards in the mail in the past, but didn’t get much response. This time around, things were different.
Currently there are about 44 employees, growing from the original group. He said he has received 23 applications and had two new employees starting that day. He believes the introduction of more employees has contributed to the increase in production across the facility, including new developments for the Department of Defense. Such developments actually save lives – in both military and civilian areas.
His current crew includes people who have worked there since opening, 28 years ago, they have virtually no turnover, “All of our team members really contribute to this company, they really enjoy what they do,” he said. The company will have four high school students and two college interns working this summer, and is involved with CIRAS, from Iowa State University working on automation and human resources, “There are so many things that Iowa State helps us with,” he said.
“We just have great people, extremely talented, motivated, and they like being together.”
Jensen said he thought that in the next five years, and probably sooner than that, the company could see an expansion, with more equipment coming in.
That would be a plus for the company, but also for the community, as it will mean more jobs, which is good for Audubon.
“We wanted to get this going,” Jensen said, “It takes jobs to keep (people) here, and good paying jobs.”
He said he was meeting with Audubon County Economic Development to try to form a group to help retain and draw people to Audubon. “With good housing coming, that should open some single (homes) in town, but we have to work together to attract people,” he said.
“We need to keep the community strong, and keep our lumber yard, our grocery store, hardware store.” He said Audubon had a good school system, good hospital, REC center, theater and an outstanding hotel, “But we all have to do our part, there have to be a lot of diverse offerings. You can have the best equipment in the world, with shabby people, and not get done; but you can have shabby equipment, with good people, and get it all done.”