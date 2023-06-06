One of the pieces of equipment at GPP in Audubon.

One of the pieces of equipment at GPP in Audubon.

AUDUBON - Rod Jensen, the plant manager at Global Precision Parts – Audubon located in Audubon’s industrial park, says, “When you come to work and feel successful, that makes for a life-long, happier career.”

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags