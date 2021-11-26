Sale Dates Claimed
Friday, December 10, 10 a.m. Shelby Co. Top Quality Land auction. Wendell D. Behrend Estate-Sod Buster LLC. 503 acres M/l in 3 tracts. Terkeldsen center Harlan IA. Wayne Hansen LLC and Osborn auction
Saturday, December 11, Special Cattle Sale. 11:30 weigh cows; 12:30 feeders. Anita Livestock Auction, Anita. Bernard Vais and Jesse Vais, Auctioneers.
Thursday, December 16, 10 a.m. Exira Event Center.
Wanda Nelson Estate, 112 acres m/L, Section 3 Oakfield Township, Audubon Co. Wayne Hansen Real Estate LLC 10 AM Exira Event Center.
CARD OF THANKS
Thank you so much to all the wonderful people who attended my surprise birthday party. It indeed was a surprise!
I hope I got to share a bit of conversation and a hug with each of you. Friends and family mean so much.
Thank you everyone for the cards, flowers, and gifts but most of all for coming to share the day with me.
Thank you to my family for planning and carrying out the wonderful surprise. I found out children don’t tell you everything.
This is a birthday I will always remember.
Wishing all of you a wonderful Thanksgiving and a most blessed holiday season.
Rose Madsen
NOTICE: Now at: 413 Market St., Audubon. The Audubon County loan closet has sickroom equipment to loan to anyone in Audubon County, needing it in their home for the sick. For an appointment until 5 p.m. Call Keith: 304-5902. For an appointment after 5 p.m. Call Val. 712-790-7214. (tfn)