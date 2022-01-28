The rehabilitation department at Manning Regional Healthcare Center has undergone several changes within the last few months in order to improve the overall patient experience and convenience of appointments. Most recently, a new speech therapist, Sadie Schwartz, M.A. CCC-SLP, has joined the rehab team.
Schwartz is now offering speech therapy services at MRHC that can address issues with speaking, reading, listening, writing, thinking, and swallowing.
“There are many different ages and areas that we focus on with speech services: cognitive, articulation, expressive/receptive language and swallowing. I typically serve school age but have experience with adults as well,” said Schwartz.
Schwartz graduated with her Masters in Speech-Language Pathology from the University of South Dakota in 2016. She worked for Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency (AEA) in Eastern Iowa for three years while her husband was in dental school. Sadie and her husband, Dr. Derek Schwartz, dentist at Manning Dental, moved to Templeton in 2019. Sadie currently works full-time as a Speech Therapist for Green Hills AEA.
“I was hired at MRHC as a PRN employee, so I work as needed and after hours of my full-time job,” shared Schwartz. “The hospital is convenient for me and close to home.”
In addition to speech therapy, the rehabilitation department offers physical and occupational therapy. To provide convenient and flexible care for physical therapy patients, new hours have been announced. Physical therapy appointments are now available on:
Monday and Wednesday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday 7:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The rehab team is also trying to transform the perception of physical therapy. MRHC Physical therapist Taylor Nelson, PT, DPT reminds everyone of the benefits it can have.
“Many people associate physical therapy only with rehabilitation after suffering an injury or recovering from surgery, but physical therapy can also help those who may be dealing with any sort of acute or chronic pain,” shared Nelson.
According to Choose PT, here are five reasons to choose physical therapy for pain:
1. Get better safely, without fear of causing further injury
2. Stay physically active to avoid risk of surgery and the need for pain medication
3. Recover as soon as possible
4. Avoid other problems caused by chronic pain
5. Achieve your goals
“In the rehabilitation department at MRHC, our treatment philosophy first focuses on identifying the root cause of your pain or dysfunction, then developing an individualized treatment plan to address muscle imbalances that may have contributed to the injury, pain, or are a result of your condition,” said Nelson.
Nelson and the physical therapy team utilize an exercise-based approach in their treatment plans, whether that be strengthening or stretching certain muscles, or hands on techniques to facilitate movement of stiff joints or tightness within the muscles.
One thing that has remained the same is the rehab team’s continuum of care close to home.
“The past few years have taught us that receiving high quality healthcare should not be something you expect to travel multiple hours for,” said Nelson. “Our goal is to listen to each individual and identify the cause of your symptoms, what important activities in your life have been limited by your condition, develop a plan to reach your goals, and communicate with your health team on what is going on.”
To schedule an appointment in the rehabilitation department, call (712) 655-8100.