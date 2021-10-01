AUDUBON - Audubon County Public Health will continue rapid COVID-19 testing, Mondays and Fridays 8 a.m. — 10 a.m. They continue to offer free rapid COVID-19 testing for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or who would like to “test out” of quarantine due to a family exposure. Children under the age of 5 must see their primary care provider for COVID-19 testing.
The COVID Testing Clinic will be open Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center, 102 Market St, Audubon. NO appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcome.
If you would like to schedule an appointment or if you have any questions, please call Public Health at 641-747-3972. You will be prompted to press the number for the COVID-19 extension.
Due to limited supplies and the high volume of COVID-19 testing in Audubon County, this clinic will not test for COVID-19 travel. Please go to testiowa.com and have an at-home kit sent directly to your residence.
If you are experiencing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your primary care provider.