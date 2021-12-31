St. Anthony Regional Hospital has been recognized by the American Heart Association (AHA) and American Medical Association (AMA) for their commitment to helping improve blood pressure (BP) control rates among the patient populations they serve, Participation level recognition as part of the 2021 Target: BP™ Recognition Program.
The participation award recognizes practices that have submitted data and committed to reducing the number of adult patients with uncontrolled BP thanks to the hard work and diligence of St. Anthony Clinic staff and Sara Roth, Emergency Department Director.
“High blood pressure is a leading risk factor of heart disease and stroke that can often be prevented or managed if diagnosed and treated properly,” said Scott Ellis, Vice President of Patient Services. “Addressing blood pressure management is key for better cardiovascular health – and critical today since heart disease and strokes continue to be a leading cause of death for Americans.”
“We care about our patients. That’s why we’ve made a commitment to improve blood pressure control rates and reduce the number who have heart attacks or strokes,” said Sara Roth, “We intend to turn treatment guidelines into lifelines.”
The Target: BP Recognition Program celebrates physician practices and health systems, who treat patients with hypertension, for achieving BP control rates at or above 70 percent within the populations they serve. These achievements will ultimately lead to a reduction in the number of Americans who suffer heart attacks and strokes.