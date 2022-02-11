AUDUBON — The Audubon County Loan Closet loans out walkers, crutches, wheel chairs seat risers, canes and more to residents in Audubon County when they’re injured or just needing assistance. Now the Loan Closet needs assistance — finding a new location to store all their great equipment so the service may continue to benefit residents of Audubon County.
The building they are in now, 413 Market Street, will be razed this spring so they need a new location by April 1.
“We have been asking various building owners if it was a possibility to use their facility, with no luck yet,” said Anna Elmquist, assistant at the Loan Closet.
If you can be of assistance or know of someone with a secure building in Audubon, contact Elmquist at 712/304-0646