Stay Hydrated

JOHNSTON - Iowa schools have the opportunity to receive a new water bottle filling station through the Rethink Your Drink program, funded by the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation. Selected schools will have an old drinking fountain replaced with a new Elkay water bottle filling station. Priority will be given to schools that have one or fewer water bottle filling stations in their building and schools that have a free and reduced price lunch status of 50 percent or greater.

Trending Food Videos