ELK HORN — Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade will be heading back to class Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Community School District.
Registration is underway — to register a child at one of the Exira-EHK district schools, please bring the following information with you — the child’s birth certificate or birth record from the hospital; proof of residency (like utility bills, leases or mortgages with your name and address on it) and your child’s immunization record. More information is available on the district web page.
The Exira-EHK Community School District has some available positions for the upcoming school year. According to a listing on their Facebook page, they are seeking an elementary school paraprofessional/associate. They also need a middle and high school paraprofessional/associate, a secondary English teacher, a cheer coach, a yearbook sponsor and HS Assistant Volleyball coach.