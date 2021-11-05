The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster has officially been approved by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now available at Manning Regional Healthcare Center. MRHC will be offering the Moderna vaccine booster every Thursday from 9-11 a.m. as long as the vaccine is available.
As of Oct. 22, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster has been approved for those who are:
• 65 years and older
• 18 years and older who reside in long-term care settings
• 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions
• 18 years and older who work or live in high-risk settings
“We encourage patients who fit any of these categories to call MRHC to set up an appointment to receive their booster,” said MRHC Infection Prevention/Employee Health Nurse, Jill Arp.
To schedule a booster, call MRHC at (712) 655-2072 and bring your vaccination card to your appointment to be updated.