MRHC Welcomes New Physical Therapist

MANNING - Manning Regional Healthcare Center is excited to welcome new Physical Therapist, Taylor Nelson, PT, DPT.
Nelson is an Iowa native, excited to be back working close to home. “My wife and I are originally from Exira. We moved to Maine for about two years and then just recently made our transition back to the area. So, I’m looking forward to starting our family here, getting to know the community and taking the hospital to a new level with PT services,” he said.
Nelson is a Vestibular Rehabilitation Specialist, which uses an exercise-based program to improve balance and reduce dizziness-related problems. He also specializes in orthopedic type conditions, implementing a multifaceted approach, including hands on and exercise treatments to help patients achieve their rehab goals.
After graduating from Central College in 2015 with a degree in Health and Exercise Science, Nelson obtained his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the University of New England in 2019. He then worked as a physical therapist at Proactive Physical Therapy in Lewiston, Maine for two years.
A knee injury in high school requiring extensive rehab inspired Nelson to pursue a career in physical therapy. “The whole rehab process and having a good experience is what led me to this field. Especially in small towns, we’re kind of limited on how many healthcare professionals we have here. We didn’t really have the option of driving to Omaha or Des Moines for everything, so that’s what made me interested in coming back to this area – just having a place for everyone to receive high-quality, evidence-based care here.”
Evidence-based practice includes the integration of best available evidence, clinical expertise, and patient values and circumstances related to patient and client management, practice management, and health policy decision-making, according to the American Physical Therapy Association.
Physical therapy can help those with back, neck, muscle and joint pain, headaches, carpal tunnel syndrome, stroke, sprains and strains, orthopedic or sports related injuries, weakness or loss of motion, body misalignments and more.
MRHC also offers additional rehabilitative services such as occupational, speech and respiratory therapy.