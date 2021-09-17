AUDUBON COUNTY — “We are out here to save lives,” said Audubon County Sheriff Todd Johnson, and that was why officers were carrying Narcan, a drug that can save the life of an individual who has overdosed on Fentanyl, if administered quickly enough after the overdose.
Johnson, along with Audubon Police Chief Coby Gust, said that Audubon County hadn’t been seeing a lot of cases of drug abuse related to Fentayl and Oxycontin, but he had talked with officials from Cass County where law enforcement was seeing cases, and overdoses had caused deaths in the southwest Iowa area.
“There is still (useage of those drugs) up here, we do have issues, but it’s not a real big problem yet,” Johnson said, but said he wanted to make sure law enforcement in Audubon County were aware and prepared.
That was why officers have carried Narcan for the past three years, adding, “We’ve only used it a couple times, but that’s been in the last three to four months, so we’re seeing an increase in just that time.”
He said officers carried it to help in cases where they suspect a Fentanyl overdose, despite issues like having to protect the Narcan from high heat or cold. “It’s temperature sensitive, (we) can’t leave it in the car.”
“We are usually at the scene before rescue can get there,” Johnson said, “And if the signs show it’s a possible fentanyl overdose, they can administer (the Narcan).”
Having it on hand is also important because Fentanyl is a potent drug, and when officers come in contact with it on a case, “it can be absorbed through the skin,” Johnson said, and officers could help each other in a possible exposure.
Often individuals start out using these kinds of drugs for legitimate medical reasons, but then become addicted and have to look to other sources, when their doctors won’t prescribe more for them.
Gust said Audubon and Cass counties were located between Des Moines and Omaha — and those seeking to buy drugs illegally can find what they are looking for. “What ever they want, they can get,” he said, and might use the drugs there, to avoid getting caught here.
Individuals should beware that black market drugs may not be what they think, Johnson said.
Johnson said, “there are situations where people went through a black market to get their drugs, but they may not be getting what they think — some (drugs) might have Fentanyl in it, and Fentanyl is deadly. It doesn’t mix with cutting agents, (you) might get one pill with low amount, then the next pill has mostly Fentanyl — every dose could be different.”
How can the public help?
He said a drug drop off box is located in the sheriff’s office, and individuals can drop leftover drugs 24/7 at the office.
“Don’t have to call, just come to the door and let the dispatcher know that they have old medication they want to dispose of,” he said.
Disposing of leftover medications takes them out of the possible reach of those who might abuse them, and individuals can clean out their medicine drawers or cabinets.
Parents should also talk to their children, letting them know that they shouldn’t take any drugs that weren’t specifically prescribed for them.
“Parents thinking their kids wouldn’t be taking drugs could be the biggest downfall,” Gust said.
He also encouraged individuals to report what they see or know. He said often people see something, but don’t call right away making an investigation harder.
“If we can track it down to the source, that will be a big help,” he said.
Johnson said he had been in contact with Cass County, “and we are working with them. We are aware of the increasing problem, and are are diligently watching for it.”