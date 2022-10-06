AUDUBON - The city of Audubon is under a boil water advisory after a water main break at North Western and East Division, but the advisory could be lifted as early as today (Friday, Oct. 7) according to Audubon City Clerk Joe Foran.
Boil water advisory could be lifted as early as today
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
