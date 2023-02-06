The girls arrived before me that late sunny afternoon. As I walked into Coffee Girl they had ordered and were seated, ready and waiting. I love punctuality and I was impressed by their eagerness to be ready and prepared for our meeting. After semi-formal introductions we dove right into the topic at hand. I was eager to understand their story and what brought them to their involvement in the Leukemia and Lymphoma society.
This brings us to a day last fall when Emma Bireline presented during AO time at the Atlantic High School. AO is a period of time during the day AHS students can choose different break out sessions to attend. Monday’s they attend Seminar and then choose how and where they will spend their daily AO time for the remainder of that week. On that given week these ladies chose an AO that allowed them to meet Emma. Emma came to share about the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, her involvement, and how students could get involved right here in our community. LLS is a popular organization in many larger communities, lagging a bit in many rural areas of our state, until now.
LLS is dedicated to curing leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other blood cancers. Founded in 1949 they are now the world’s largest voluntary non-profit health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research and providing education, and patient services. Since its inception llS has invest nearly 1.6 billion dollars towards these efforts.
And to that, Anna Potts, Kyra Rink and Maylynn Ferrell said, ‘We’re in!’
Their willingness to dedicate their time and efforts to this cause seemed so natural for them. When asked what about this specific cause made them feel so certain they were being called to link arms with Emma to maximize their efforts they all responded, “Because, why not?!”
They got to work immediately following Emma’s presentation. The girls created a Facebook page titled, ‘Got Cure Age’ as well as other social media outlets with the same name. “We feel social media is a powerful connector and we knew it could be one of our biggest tools in helping us reach our success!” said Kyra and Maylynn collectively.
Next, they sat down and wrote 100 letters of request to people they know. Requesting monetary support is no easy task. “It’s hard to just ask someone for money…” explained Kyra. “But this is important to us and we think when others understand what LLS is doing, it will be important to them also!” Maylynn chimed in.
All the girls are familiar with past fundraising events and asking those they love to buy a butter braid or a coupon discount card, but asking for outright cash donations, is a different level of philanthropic work. None seem deterred by the maturity and dedication this type of responsibility carries.
Up next Emma invited Kyra, Maylynn, and Anna to be guests of hers at Gala on the Hill, an event hosted by Emma at Bluebird Hill on Jan. 21, benefiting LLS. “It was an incredible experience, we were just so honored!” An experience that would drive home the importance of this trios inaugural non-profit work to the next level. Undeniably the most important guest of the evening at Gala on the Hill was young Maddie Jean Vandeboe. Maddie was diagnosed in January of 2022 with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). As a resident of Atlantic, Maddie and her family were guests of the Gala. Special silent auctions and raffles were focused that evening to immediately and directly bless Maddie’s family, all while the entire focus of the evening funneled global support to fight the exact type of illness Maddie is currently fighting.
“I have been blown away by the commitment these three incredible ladies have made. They are hustling so hard to help others. As a former teacher, watching them build their communication skills, confidence, organization, and data analysis is very cool. It’s only week 2, so I am excited to see where they take these next few weeks!” Emma Bireline regarding her thoughts and feedback on Anna, Maylynn, and Kyra and their forming of their LLS Team, Got Cure Age.
“Meeting Maddie was one of the most fulfilling moments of my life, just knowing I would be making a difference in her life and other kids similar to her made me feel like I was really making an impact. She is battling so much yet she was so spunky and full of energy and liveliness it was truly inspiring. It really puts your own life into perspective and makes you realize how lucky you are for your own health as well as your loved ones.” Anna Potts on the life-changing impact Maddie has already made on her and her team.
Meeting Maddie and seeing a blood cancer diagnosis hit so close to home encouraged and unified the girls for the next step in their journey. Maylynn, Anna, and Kyra are embarking on a 7 week long challenge, competing against 8 other teams of teenagers — all raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Each week teams are given a set of challenges and requirements to meet, all while continuing to push towards their overall monetary goal. The team to raise the most wins — and each team member is awarded a $500 scholarship. The girls are currently wrapping up week two of their team challenges and are full steam ahead with no signs (or desire) of slowing down. The goal of team Got Cure Age, a whopping $50,000. Because, why not?!
Every once and awhile you come across someone or a group of individuals that restore your hope in humanity. Oftentimes these individuals are giving of their time, energy, and talents simply and only for the sake of others. Anna Potts, Maylynn Ferrell and Kyra Rink are exactly those kinds of individuals. Anna is the daughter of Nate and Carrie Potts, Maylynn the daughter of, and Kyra the daughter of Tracy Rink and Brian Rink. Anna and her family reside in Elk Horn and Maylynn and Kyra and their respective families both live in Atlantic.
You can find more about their efforts and donate towards their team by visiting their Facebook page: Got Cure Age or by going to: https://events.lls.org/ia/svoyiowa23/tgotcureag
What an experience for these three young ladies as they have jumped straight into the deep end of non-profit work. It’s an itch that once scratched often leads you down into a life of service and voluntary support for the benefit and advancement of others. I for one hope to one day say, “I remember when they were involved in their first philanthropic efforts. Our communities did everything we could to encourage these girls in their efforts both by sharing their social media posts and donating any bit we could!”
Each girl assured me that any bit of support helps. $500 dollars, $50 or $.50. So my challenge today — do you have $1 you can give in support? Support to LLS, sure yes, but it’s more than that. It’s a showing of support toward three young ladies who have had the courage to step up and step out, rallying in their free time for the sake of others. For that purpose alone is worth every bit we can give. Because indeed, why not?!