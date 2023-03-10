AUDUBON – Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.
Audubon County Memorial Hospital Recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health
