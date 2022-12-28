A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Audubon on Friday, Dec. 30, from noon until 6 p.m. The drive will be held at St. Patrick’s Parish Center. Contact Kathy at 563-2424 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Audubon to schedule an appointment.
