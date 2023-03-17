Dr. Beckman receives scholarship at 2023 AASV Meeting

Audubon resident Dr. Katie Beckman is one of three recipients of the Dr. Conrad and Judy Schmidt Family Student Debt Relief Endowment scholarship, awarded at the American Association of Swine Veterinarians (AASV) annual Meeting on March 4-7 in Aurora, Colo.
