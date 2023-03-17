Dr. Beckman receives scholarship at 2023 AASV Meeting

Dr. Katie Beckman (left) and two fellow swine veterinarians, Drs. Daniel Brown and Alyssa Betlach are the recipients of student-debt relief scholarships announced during the AASV Annual Meeting. (Photo courtesy of AASV)

Audubon resident Dr. Katie Beckman is one of three recipients of the Dr. Conrad and Judy Schmidt Family Student Debt Relief Endowment scholarship, awarded at the American Association of Swine Veterinarians (AASV) annual Meeting on March 4-7 in Aurora, Colo.

