SOUTHWEST IOWA – Schools in 12 counties in southwest Iowa are encouraged to apply to participate in a new farm to school agriculture education program hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs. Five K-12 schools will be chosen to begin and/or reinvigorate agriculture education. The schools must be located in Audubon, Cass, Shelby, Carroll, Monona, Crawford, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, or Page counties.
Southwest Iowa schools get opportunity to expand farm to school programs
