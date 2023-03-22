SOUTHWEST IOWA – Schools in 12 counties in southwest Iowa are encouraged to apply to participate in a new farm to school agriculture education program hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs. Five K-12 schools will be chosen to begin and/or reinvigorate agriculture education. The schools must be located in Audubon, Cass, Shelby, Carroll, Monona, Crawford, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, or Page counties.

