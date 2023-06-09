Meals are subject to change
- For Eligible DinersWe suggest a contribution of $5. Persons under age 60 must pay the total cost, $8.58, to the site manager.
- Eligible Diners are anyone age 60 and over, along with his/her spouse and dependents with disabilities, and may contribute what they feel is fair and affordable to the Senior Nutrition Program for the cost of the meal.
BINGO for dine-in consumers will be held on Mondays and Fridays.
Friday, June 9 — BINGO — Chicken chow mein on rice or noodles, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit.
Monday, June 12 — BINGO — Beef stew, whole wheat roll, coleslaw, strawberries.
Tuesday, June 13 — Tuna melt sandwich, potato salad, peas, chocolate pudding.
Wednesday, June 14 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes w/gravy, cucumber/tomato salad, frozen fruit cup.
Thursday, June 15 — Chicken pot pie, breadstick, cottage cheese, strawberries & bananas.
Friday, June 16 — BINGO — Apple pork chops, tator tots, broccoli, peaches.
Monday, June 19 — BINGO — Salmon loaf, baked potato, creamed peas, mixed fruit.
Tuesday, June 20 — Chicken alfredo penne, breadstick, lettuce or spinach salad, apple slices.
Wednesday, June 21 — Crunchy pollock or baked cod fillet, potato wedges, broccoli raisin salad, berry fluff Jell-O salad.
Thursday, June 22 — Taco salad w/lettuce and chips, refried beans, Mexican rice, strawberries.
Friday, June 23 — BINGO — Crispy Baked Chicken, sweet potato fries, baked beans, vanilla pudding.
Monday, June 26 — BINGO — SITES WILL BE CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY. HAVE A SAFE DAY.
Tuesday, June 27 — Turkey sandwich, potato soup, green beans, pears.
Wednesday, June 28 — Chicken & mushrooms, roasted red potatoes, asparagus, baked apples.
Thursday, June 29 — Taco salad w/lettuce and chips, refried beans, Mexican rice, strawberries.
Friday, June 30 — BINGO — Crispy Baked Chicken, sweet potato fries, baked beans, vanilla pudding.
RSVP by 12:30 p.m. the day before at 563-3657 — Audubon or 268-2377 — Exira