GUTHRIE COUNTY - Guthrie County Hospital & Clinics is excited to announce the implementation of a new Electronic Health Records (EHR) system, Epic. Epic serves as a digital database for patient charts, giving real-time information on medical history, diagnoses, allergies, medications, and lab results.
Your process may take a little longer as we start transitioning to Epic. For your next appointment, you will need to do the following:
Patients should arrive at least 15-20 minutes before their scheduled appointment, so it gives registration staff enough time to complete their patient file. Every patient that comes in after Feb. 20 will be treated like a new patient. We will have their basic demographic information (name, DOB, address, phone) but we will have to build in each patient's insurance coverage and guarantor (the person responsible for the bill).
Patients will need to bring in their insurance cards and photo ID to their first appointment because those will need to be scanned in.
As a patient, you’ll notice many benefits of this new system including:
The most up-to-date information on your condition is available to your care providers at all times.
Your patient chart is electronic, allowing the sharing of information between departments.
Should you require another stay or visit, your information is immediately accessible at many other health care organizations.
Please feel free to ask any staff member if you have any questions.