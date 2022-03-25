AUDUBON - BKD, LLP released an audit report on Audubon County Memorial Hospital, in Audubon.
The Hospital’s revenues totaled $18,212,282 for the year ended June 30, 2021, a 32.00 percent change from the prior year. The revenues included $12,911,684 in net patient revenue, $811,012 of other operating revenue, $1,708,435 from gifts and grants, and $141,843 in investment income. The Hospital also received $1,279,308 in property tax revenues and $1,360,000 of PPP loan forgiveness.
Expenses for the year totaled $14,423,535 a 9.27 percent increase from the prior year, and included $8,387,354 for wages and employee benefits, $1,437,665 for purchased services and professional fees and $4,598,516 for other operating expenses including depreciation.
