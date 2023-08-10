AUDUBON — For some Audubon Community School students, back to school is less than 20 days away. Superintendent Eric Trager announced earlier this week that Kindergarten through Fourth Grade would go back Aug. 28; Pre-kindergarten on Aug. 31 and Fifth through 12th graders would return Sept. 5.
In a letter to parents, Trager said, “Our plan is to start at the elementary school on Monday, Aug. 28, this is three days later than we originally planned. We will start the middle and high school on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day.”
To make sure they meet the instructional time requirements they plan to have full days of school on Wednesdays until winter break. This will mean they will make up 24 hours of instructional time, and insuring they are in compliance with state laws, along with keeping the school calendar approved in the spring.
Full days on Wednesdays may cause issues with religious education, but Trager said, “We are reaching out to area clergy to figure out solutions.”
The draw was due to the over $7 million project to renovate the high school/middle school building, built in the 1960’s.
While Trager has said the project was on budget and on schedule, there have been difficulties finding employees in just about every field.
The bond issue to do the remodeling, repairs and improvements on the high school/middle school was passed in 2020, with construction beginning in 2022.