Audubon, IA (50025)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 81F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.