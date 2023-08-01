KIMBALLTON - Even Kimballton's famous Mermaid will be helping out after drought conditions and high temperatures have reduced the city's well levels.
On July 31, Kimballton city officials ordered the Water Watch which is in effect now and could run through September.
The watch means businesses and residents should conserve water, following these rules:
--No outdoor watering or irrigation of any kind between the hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
--No watering or irrigation of lawns whatsoever.
--Watering of flowers, vegetable gardens, trees or shrubs less than four years old, and new seedlings and sod is permitted once per week, with an application not to exceed one half inch and only between the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
--No water shall be used to fill private swimming pools, children’s wading pools, or similar articles.
--Shorter shower times as well as limited bath tub usage will help tremendously.
--The city will be turning off the mermaid fountain to conserve water.
Bottled water was available for residents during the week at the city clerk's office during normal business hours, or at the Water Treatment Plant on Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. according to a post on social media.
On July 6, officials posted that "a larger temporary retention tank has been installed, filled and put on line, this should put bring our manganese levels back down."
Officials have been waiting on some testing, adding "Water Samples have been sent to the state lab, as soon as we get the results we will be able to return to normal water use. These high levels are a result of the temporary retention tank that is necessary to continue with the water system improvements and is no way job related. The city is working closely with the engineers, the DNR and our water by affidavit operator to try to keep things moving along smoothly, unfortunately there are going to be occasional 'bumps in the road' as we transition to the new equipment. We appreciate your patience and understanding."