St. Anthony Hospice to Present the Tree of Love Ceremony Nov. 7

St. Anthony Hospice will present the Tree of Love Ceremony in the atrium at St. Anthony Regional Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 7. After not having the Tree of Love Ceremony last year, staff of St. Anthony Hospice are delighted to bring the Tree of Love Ceremony back to Carroll. The Tree of Love ceremony is a way for the community to honor their loved ones, living or deceased.
Order forms for the ornaments are available at St. Anthony Auxiliary coffee shop, in the Home Health, Hospice, and Public Health office (located between the Wolfe Eye Clinic and Iowa Heart), or by calling the Hospice office at 712-794-5279. Order forms will be mailed to those who have purchased ornaments in the past. The last day for orders to be placed will be Thursday, Nov. 4.
This year’s ornament will feature raised double angel wings hand-painted with antique detailing in ivory and gold and a satin ribbon.