AUDUBON — The Audubon Recreation Center invites all community members for an open house and informational meeting on the “Raise up the Gym” project and progress. The doors to the open house will open at 7 p.m. Community members will be able to ask one-on-one questions with the Audubon Recreation Foundation Board and Gymnasium Subcommittee Members. Additionally, there will be an informational presentation at 7:30 p.m.
A cash bar will be available in the community room. All other services and food will be unavailable as the Audubon Recreation Center’s Bull Pin Restaurant is closed on Mondays.
In a little under six months, the “Raise up the Gym” effort has raised over a half million dollars for a planned a 155- by 92-foot gym that will house two basketball and volleyball courts, a two-lane walking track, and spectator seating.
Moreover, post-expansion the Audubon Recreation Center will repurpose the current basketball area into a fitness and weightlifting equipment area. This expansion will add to the current Audubon Recreation Center that currently provides an eight-lane bowling alley, a full bar and restaurant, a community room to host local events, business meetings, seminars, instructional classes, a racquetball/wallyball/pickleball court, a baseball/softball batting cage, a soft-play area, an arcade, a modest walking track, and a half-court basketball area.
The Audubon Recreation Center Gymnasium Subcommittee has set a goal to raise $75,000 from local contributions during the giving season, between now and the end of the year. If you would like to donate, stop by the Rec Center and purchase a basketball cutout, drop a check at Landmands Bank, or donate quickly via this PayPal link (https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=TRNQJETRGPCMY).
All donations are tax deductible. Donations made through PayPal are subject to a service fee. The Audubon Recreation Foundation is a non-profit 501c3 organization. The Audubon Recreation Center Gymnasium expansion project similar to the original Audubon Recreation Center construction will be funded fully by community donations and area grants.