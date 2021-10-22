AUDUBON COUNTY – In anticipation of the CDC recommendation, following the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee recommending giving booster shots of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine to people ages 65 and older and other vulnerable Americans, officials with Audubon County Public Health and Audubon County Memorial Hospital will be holding community Moderna booster clinics.
Below are the following dates, times, and locations: Nov. 3 8 a.m-noon Audubon County Memorial Hospital; Nov. 10 8-10 a.m. Audubon County Memorial Hospital; Nov. 17 8-10 a.m. Audubon County Memorial Hospital; and Dec. 1 8-10 a.m. Audubon County Memorial Hospital
Possible additional locations and times will be coming in the following weeks as needed. Those who have already called into our wait list will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
All clinics will be by appointment only. Individuals can make an appointment at www.healthyaudubon.org or by calling (712) 563-2226 or (833) 833-4600.
“Thank you for your continued patience and support. Working together today, we can achieve a healthier tomorrow!” officials said.