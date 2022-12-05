AUDUBON - A desire to serve the people in the area she grew up in led Hope Jensen to return to Audubon with an innovative health care practice. She opened With Hope, a Direct Primary Care (DPC) clinic in June and a ribbon cutting was held at her office last month.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos