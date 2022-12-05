AUDUBON - A desire to serve the people in the area she grew up in led Hope Jensen to return to Audubon with an innovative health care practice. She opened With Hope, a Direct Primary Care (DPC) clinic in June and a ribbon cutting was held at her office last month.
Hope said she grew up in Audubon County, went to school at Audubon Community Schools, graduating in 1996, and has been interested in medicine and nursing since she was young, working at The Friendship Home when she was 16.
She said her younger brother William had a brain tumor when he was about 11 months old, and she was very interested in his care, wanting to know all about his treatments. “As a young child I always knew I was interested in being a nurse,” she said, adding that her aunt was also a nurse. “She was kind of an inspiration for me,” she said.
Today, she said her brother was doing well, and that early experience let her know how much she loved nursing.
Hope is married to Jerome Jensen and they have two daughters, Gwen, 20, is at UNI-Cedar Falls, studying social work, and Audrey, 17, is a senior at AHS.
Hope went to Creighton University for her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and worked as a hospital nurse before returning to Creighton for her Masters as a Family Nurse Practioner.
She worked with Dr. Sprague for a short time and worked in Carroll, “I’ve worked as a Family Nurse Practioner for 15 years now,” she said.
“I pretty much just decided I was ready to try something new,” she said, and learned about DPC from working at the Exemplar Care clinic in Des Moines.
She said she could see how the idea could work in a rural area.
“I feel like this will be a wonderful fit, and allow me to come back to my own community where I live,” she said.
She’d spent many years driving to work in other places but says she loves her commute today.
“I’m three blocks from my clinic,” Hope said, “I just love my commute.”
At her clinic she works with all ages, and enjoys getting to know her patients and their families. “I like taking care of people that live around me,” she said.
Her practice is growing slowly, “I feel it’s a great start, it builds slowly,” she said, mostly through word of mouth.
“I’m at 30 patients, I feel it’s a great start I builds slowly, it’s a new thing for the community.”
The concept is new to many, but the number of DPC clinics is growing across the country. Hope explained that her clinic is one of just under 1,900 clinics in the US, and the only one between Des Moines and Omaha.
DPCs got their start in Iowa in 2018, when legislation passed to allow them, and in this model of care, patients pay a low monthly fee for their primary care, eliminating the fee-for-service model of care that most individuals have with their current insurance.
Direct Primary Care (DPC) is an alternative payment model for primary care. It allows for more time spent between patient and provider, helping to build an enduring provider-patient relationship, with unhurried interaction and frequent discussions to assess lifestyle choices and treatment decisions.
DPC practices have extended hours and providers serve fewer patients, giving them more time to work with individuals and families.
DPC practices also eliminate the fee-for-service element of most health care today, replacing it with simple flat monthly fees that cover comprehensive primary care.
DPC providers are committed advocates for patients in the healthcare system. They have time to make informed, appropriate referrals, and support patient needs when they are outside of primary care.
“Healthcare can, and must, be higher-performing, more patient-responsive, less invasive, and less expensive than it is today. The ultimate goal is health and wellbeing, not simply the treatment of disease,” according to DPC definitions.
Some of the services that can be provided include chronic disease management, illness visits, infant and child well checks, weight management, and unrestricted access to your provider via text, phone or email.
In addition to working with individual patients, Hope said she also works with employers who can pay the membership fees for their employees, often at a large savings.
“Memberships start at $55 per month,” she said, “They can be very affordable.”
She does encourage patients to have another kind of insurance, because her practice covers primary care, but if a patient had to see a specialist or needed emergency care, that wouldn’t be covered by a membership.
Hope explained being the only person in the office - she is receptionist, book keeper and provider - allows her to keep administrative costs very low.
“It’s only because of all the technology that has developed,” she said in health records, allowing her to remain mobile and able to answer patients when they need her.
“There really isn’t a bad time for health care,” she said, things happen, “The world is no longer just 8-5, we’ve changed, and part of the service of direct primary care is, I’m accessible to my patients even nights and weekends.”
If you would like to learn more about With Hope Clinic, check out her website at www.withhopeclinic.com, and she’s willing to answer questions about what she offers and how DPC works.