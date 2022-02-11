CARROLL — St. Anthony Regional Hospital along with the City of Carroll have declared Feb. 4 as World Cancer Day in Carroll. Mayor Mark Beardmore and St. Anthony President and CEO Ed Smith signed the proclamation on Feb. 2, at the St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center. The proclamation of World Cancer Day honors those who have had cancer, who are currently fighting cancer and those who will receive a diagnosis in the future.
“We established World Cancer Day to talk about cancer in a positive and uplifting way because it, unfortunately, affects many people both directly and indirectly,” said Mayor Beardmore. “Feb. 4 encourages members of Carroll and the surrounding communities to express gratitude and applaud the past, present and future cancer patients as well as the health care workers who serve them.”
“St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center served 461 new patients from 17 different counties last year,” said Ed Smith, St. Anthony President and CEO. “We’ve had an overwhelming amount of community support with the opening of the cancer center; we thank Mayor Beardmore to have established an official day of awareness in Carroll with World Cancer Day.”
In 2021, the top five cancer diagnoses at St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center were breast, prostate, lung, colon/rectal, and skin. Last year, St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center staff performed nearly 14,000 treatments and visits: 5,233 radiation therapy treatments, 3,788 infusion therapy treatments, 3,347 medical oncology visits and 1,574 lab draws, and expanded radiation therapy treatment options to include stereotactic radiotherapy. Patients have benefited from more accessibility to clinical trials and genetic testing, having a medical oncology physician four days per week, and expanded clinical support options with continued in-person support groups.
St. Anthony encourages everyone to schedule annual physicals and routine cancer screenings through their physician.