EXIRA — There was a lot that was new for Chase and Brenna Petersen in January.
Their new business, The Stalk Chiropractic & Health at 106 West Washington Street, Exira, had a grand opening on Jan. 3, and according to their Facebook page, offers “comprehensive chiropractic care,” identifying the source of a patient’s problem, and addressing it. An official ribbon cutting was celebrated this month.
The couple also welcomed their daughter, Tillie Rae, on Jan. 8, the first baby of the New Year reported to the Audubon County Advocate Journal.
Chase is a native to Audubon County with family roots in Exira, Audubon, Elk Horn and Brayton. He graduated from Audubon High School, then got a bachelor’s degree at Iowa State University in Kinesiology and Health, and attended Palmer College of Chiropractic graduating in 2021. Brenna is the office manager and also an Audubon County native. She graduated from Audubon High School and got her degree in Kinesiology and Health — with an Exercise Science emphasis — from ISU. She is credentialed with American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), Nutritional Coaching Institute (NCI), RockTape, Functional Movement Systems (FMS), Pure Barre, and the American Red Cross (CPR/AED).
They can be reached at http://www.thestalkchiropractic.com/ or (712) 268-7368