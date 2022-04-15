Ribbon Cutting in Exira

A ribbon cutting welcoming The Stalk Chiropractic & Health to Exira was held earlier this month. The Stalk is owned by Dr. Chase and Brenna Petersen, shown holding daughter Tillie. Members of the Exira Community Club and local well wishers are shown welcoming them.

EXIRA — There was a lot that was new for Chase and Brenna Petersen in January.

Their new business, The Stalk Chiropractic & Health at 106 West Washington Street, Exira, had a grand opening on Jan. 3, and according to their Facebook page, offers “comprehensive chiropractic care,” identifying the source of a patient’s problem, and addressing it. An official ribbon cutting was celebrated this month.

The couple also welcomed their daughter, Tillie Rae, on Jan. 8, the first baby of the New Year reported to the Audubon County Advocate Journal.

Chase is a native to Audubon County with family roots in Exira, Audubon, Elk Horn and Brayton. He graduated from Audubon High School, then got a bachelor’s degree at Iowa State University in Kinesiology and Health, and attended Palmer College of Chiropractic graduating in 2021. Brenna is the office manager and also an Audubon County native. She graduated from Audubon High School and got her degree in Kinesiology and Health — with an Exercise Science emphasis — from ISU. She is credentialed with American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), Nutritional Coaching Institute (NCI), RockTape, Functional Movement Systems (FMS), Pure Barre, and the American Red Cross (CPR/AED).

They can be reached at http://www.thestalkchiropractic.com/ or (712) 268-7368

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos