DES MOINES – The Iowa Pharmacy Association (IPA) is pleased to announce the 2022 recipient of the prestigious Bowl of Hygeia Award is Robert Stessman (Bob), RPh, of Manning. The award was presented at the association’s 2022 Annual Meeting on Sept. 22 in Cedar Rapids.
The Bowl of Hygeia Award provides special recognition to a pharmacist who has made considerable contributions in the area of community service. Part of a national awards program, the award recognizes one pharmacist from each state annually for outstanding civic and community contributions.
Bob Stessman earned his BS Pharm degree from Drake University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 1982. Returning to his alma mater, Stessman has since served as a guest lecturer and on Drake’s National Advisory Board. For over 30 years, Stessman owned and operated Manning Pharmacy, Inc., providing essential services to the communities of Templeton, Halbur, Irwin, Manilla, Audubon, Elk Horn, Arcadia, Westside and Vail. In 2021, Stessman sold the pharmacy to another owner, as he is committed to keeping an independent pharmacy in Manning. According to Stessman, he is now “looking for the next challenge.”
Stessman is an active member of IPA, the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA), and the Southwest Iowa Pharmacists Association. He has served on various committees and held numerous positions within IPA, including Speaker of the House of Delegates, Treasurer, and President from 2009-2010.
Stessman has been immeasurably involved in his community for decades, an “unsung hero” as one nominator put it. Stessman has been active within the Chamber of Commerce, Planning and Zoning Commission, Rotary, Relay for Life, Knights of Columbus, local food pantry, and countless other organizations. His nominators say his kind, dedicated and “larger than life” persona has made “an imprint on every heart that is lucky enough to encounter him.” His generosity is seen through time, talent and treasure.
“The Bowl of Hygeia is one of the most prestigious pharmacy awards. Bob’s nomination packet for this award included over 26 letters from members of the Manning community, the Deans of both of Iowa’s colleges of pharmacy, and all four of his adult children. Bob’s abundance of servant leadership has left a lasting legacy,” said Kate Gainer, CEO of the Iowa Pharmacy Association.