AUDUBON — Audubon residents who want to do a little fall cleaning will get their chance on Oct. 8 or Oct. 11 with the Audubon Citywide Clean Up Days.
City Clerk Joe Foran said while many items are free to be hauled away, there are some things that will have a cost to dispose of. Items like TVs, refrigerators, ovens/stoves, electronic equipment, dishwashers, washers and dryers will require a sticker in order to be picked up. Residents can pay for the tags and pick them up at city hall during normal business hours.
Certain items will not be picked up. These include tires, yard waste, chemicals and paint, along with major construction waste.
Residents just need to place the items on the curb up to 24 hours before their regular pick up.
Pick ups are Oct. 8 if your garbage is collected on a Monday, and Oct. 11, if your garbage is picked up on Tuesdays. Residents are reminded that these are the only times there will be a pick up — and pick ups will not back-track from one day to the next.