ATLANTIC — The Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund (SWIHTF) is pleased to announce that Sherri Clark, the Executive Director of Nishna Productions, Inc. has joined its board of directors. The SWIHTF is a 501©3 non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the housing options for low to moderate income individuals in the Southwest Iowa counties of Harrison, Shelby, Cass, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. Over the past 5 years the trust fund has rehabilitated over 120 homes, assisted more than 100 homebuyers secure $8 million in home mortgages, and demolished 18 dilapidated houses that were beyond repair. The SWIHTF is administered by the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) in Atlantic.
Sherri Clark joins Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund Board of Directors
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Audubon house fire starts in hot tub
- City of Audubon Under Boil Order
- On The Docket: Two Texas men arrested for assault
- Austin Marcus Leinen birth
- Audubon Class of 1957
- Ribbon cutting at Eternity Church, Sept. 21
- Boil water advisory could be lifted as early as today
- Church Schedules
- Ebenezer VBS donates to Caring and Sharing
- PREP FOOTBALL: Another close one, as Exira-EHK falls to Bedford
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.