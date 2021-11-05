AUDUBON — On Wednesday, Nov.r 3, Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Audubon County Public Health partnered together and held a community Moderna booster clinic.
Haillie Bruch and Kaylene Riebhoff were just two of the many staff members that welcomed patients and walked them through the process. Additional Moderna booster clinic dates are scheduled from 8-10 a.m. on the following dates: Nov. 10, Nov. 17, and Dec. 1.
All clinics are by appointment only. Individuals can make an appointment at www.healthyaudubon.org or by calling (712) 563-2226 or (833) 833-4600.