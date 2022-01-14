AUDUBON — She’s here! The first baby born to Audubon County parents has been reported to the Audubon County Advocate Journal.
Chase and Brenna Petersen, of Audubon, are the parents of Tillie Rae, their first child and the first child reported to the newspaper in 2022.
Tillie Rae was born on Jan. 8, at 10:27 a.m., weighing 5 pounds and 7 ounces, and was 17.5 inches long.
She was born at Women’s Methodist Hospital in Elkhart, Neb.
The couple wasn’t aiming for having a new year’s baby, in fact she had a due date of Jan. 29.
She ended up arriving a little early because the doctor — concerned about some possible risks — decided she should be delivered earlier.
Tillie Rae is Brenna and Chase’s first child, and Brenna said they’d probably think about another child or children, but for now were excited about getting her home.
Chase and Brenna work at a new business in Exira, The Stalk Chiropractic and Health, like baby Tillie Rae, just “arrived” in the new year, with a grand opening on Monday, Jan. 3.
The business provides “comprehensive chiropractic care,” identifying the source of a patient’s problem, and addressing it, according to their Facebook page.
They can be reached at http://www.thestalkchiropractic.com/ or (712) 268-7368, but say they will be taking a couple days off to “transition into this new role of parenthood.”
Her grandparents are Brad and Kelley Christensen and Jenny Henningsen and Scott Petersen of Audubon.
Her great-grandparents are Jr. and Carol Fleming of Audubon, Marge Christensen of Hamlin, Jamie Henningsen of Atlantic and Vickie Asberry of Exira.
Brenna said the baby’s name had special significance to them. “Tillie was actually a nickname of mine, family members really liked it and we wanted to name her after something significant.”
The second part of her name also has meaning. “Rae is after my mother’s mom,” Brenna said.