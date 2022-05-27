ATLANTIC - Iowa residents who haven’t traveled to Africa recently probably aren’t at risk for getting monkeypox, according to Public Health Director Jotham Arber, who covers Audubon and Guthrie counties. For public health workers and medical providers, hearing the word ‘pox,’ Arber said, raised concerns, especially with those who remember smallpox. “I wouldn’t say our risk was extremely elevated here (in Iowa),” he said, adding there had been some cases in Massachusetts and in Florida.” Just for reference, he said, over a seven year period “you probably only see about 7 or 8 cases.”
There has been an outbreak in Europe, “and we are seeing it kind of spread,” Arber said, but he was not “super concerned about seeing huge clusters of it.”
The virus is spread through respiratory droplets and there have been some cases involving lab workers who worked closely with monkeys or other lab animals like rodents, and the symptoms - like the rash and lesions - are easily seen.
He said there was also a vaccine available for smallpox that has been about 85 percent effective in treating monkeypox.
“If we did start to see an uptick in cases,” Arber said, “We could deploy that vaccine. We don’t generally have it available, but there is one we could use.”
“At this point, especially in the midwest, we do have the vaccine, if we did start to see an uptick.”
President Joe Biden said Sunday that recent cases of monkeypox identified in the US and Europe were something "to be concerned about."
On Monday, Biden said he didn't believe quarantines would be needed to stop the spread of monkeypox in the U.S. "I just don't think it rises to the level of the kind of concern that existed with COVID-19," he said.
Cases of monkeypox are rarely identified outside of Africa, but as of last Friday there were more than 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least 2 in the U.S. and another 50 suspected cases. On Sunday one presumptive case was identified in South Florida, and state health officials there said it appeared to be related to international travel.
After a confirmed case of monkeypox was discovered in the U.S. on May 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently sent out a health advisory, saying the risk to the public appears low
CDC officials said that, based on limited information available at this time, the risk to the public appears low. Those with symptoms of monkeypox, such as characteristic rashes or lesions, should contact their healthcare provider for a risk assessment, including anyone who has traveled to countries where monkeypox cases have been reported, or who reports having contact with a person who has a similar rash or was diagnosed as having a confirmed or suspected case of monkeypox.
Monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox but it causes milder symptoms.
In most cases, patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Those with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body. Incubation is from five days to three weeks, with most people recovering within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized.
It can be fatal in about one of 10 people, and is thought to be more severe in children.
Those exposed to the virus are often given one of several smallpox vaccines, which have shown to be effective against monkeypox, and anti-viral drugs are being developed.