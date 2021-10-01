Rose Theater raises funds for Fire & Rescue Association

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.