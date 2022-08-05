Guthrie County Hospital in Guthrie Center was recently named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals (CAHs) for overall in the country.
The top 20 CAHs, including Guthrie County Hospital, scored best among CAHs as determined by the Chartis Center for Rural Health for overall performance. The rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Mo.
The top 20 CAHs have achieved success in overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and finance. This group was selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2022 top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.
The top 20 CAH best practice recipients have achieved success in one of two key areas of performance:
Quality index: A rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across rural-relevant process of care measures.
Patient perspective index: A rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across all 10 HCAHPS domains.
“Guthrie County Hospital is proud of the efforts of the physicians and staff who have contributed to our hospital achieving this designation,” says Patrick Peters, CEO of Guthrie County Hospital. “ “The fact that our physicians and staff achieved this during COVID is incredible and makes the award even more special.” Our results as a top Top 2o highest-ranked critical access hospital means our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future.”
About Guthrie
County Hospital
Guthrie County Hospital is dedicated to meeting the healthcare needs of our community through personalized treatment and nurturing care that allows our patients to recover close to home.
In the healthcare industry, knowing your patients and making sure you have the care and services they want becomes imperative. Guthrie County Hospital has acquired a reputation for delivering dynamic strategies that have impacted the availability of healthcare in the area. We continually assess the needs of our community to develop a strategic approach to providing these needs as the state of healthcare changes.
For more information visit www.guthriecountyhosptial.org.
About NRHA
NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and well-being of rural Americans and provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education, and research. NRHA’s membership is made up of diverse individuals and organizations from across the country, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.
About the
Chartis Group
The Chartis Group provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the health care industry. With unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, health analytics, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, clinical quality and operations, and strategic communications, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children’s hospitals, and health care service organizations achieve transformative results and build a healthier world. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.