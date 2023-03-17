Kollins McCool, 7, a second grader at Coon Rapids-Bayard elementary, has a big heart. She has been working on gift cards for the residents of Thomas Rest Haven nursing home and Park View Assisted Living facilities in Coon Rapids since before Christmas. With persistence, she finally got 48 cards done recently and she delivered them last week with her Mom and brother, Knox.
